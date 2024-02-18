Fabbri delivered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Fabbri returned from a two-game absence following the birth of his daughter. The power-play assist originated from his own faceoff that was quickly controlled by Moritz Seider and set up as a one-timer for Patrick Kane. With 13 goals and nine assists through 40 games, Fabbri is not your typical fourth-line contributor. He's added two goals and four assists on the man advantage to stand in place of a traditional checking role.