Fabbri (personal) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against Calgary, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Fabbri missed Detroit's previous two games. He has 13 goals and 21 points in 39 contests this season. With Fabbri set to rejoin the Red Wings, Klim Kostin might be a healthy scratch Saturday.
