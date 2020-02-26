Gagner (visa) was in attendance for Wednesday's practice session, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

With Gagner back at practice, the center should be good to go ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. Based on lines at practice per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the Ontario native figures to get a look in a top-six role with his new club. In 36 appearances for Edmonton this year, the 30-year-old notched just five goals and seven helpers and likely will miss the 30-point mark for the second straight year.