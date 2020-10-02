Bachman has retired from professional hockey and will join AHL Iowa's coaching staff, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Bachman was selected by the Stars in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Entry draft. He went on to appear in 48 NHL games, registering a .903 save percentage and 2.97 GAA over that span.
