Bachman (Achilles) will be in the lineup against Calgary on Monday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Considering the Canucks and Flames are playing two split squad preseason games Monday, Bachman almost certainly was going to dress for one of them. The netminder will likely split duties with Jake Kielly, though fantasy owners shouldn't expect either goalie to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2, as Vancouver appears set with Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko.