Bachman is leaving AHL Utica to sign in Sweden for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Bachman has appeared in just three games for the Comets this season, so the move should help bolster his development. With Thatcher Demko and Michael DiPietro likely both ahead of him on the organizational depth chart, Bachman may have played his last game in a Canucks sweater.