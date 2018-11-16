Canucks' Richard Bachman: Serves up half dozen in debut
Bachman gave up six goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota.
The veteran netminder had a terrible giveaway in the first period when his pass from behind the net went right to Mikko Koivu, who promptly put it in the empty net. Bachman gave up five more goals Thursday and now owns a 6.00 GAA, to go along with a .793 save percentage. Prior to this game, Bachman hadn't played an NHL game since 2016-17, meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom is likely to get the start Saturday against Montreal.
