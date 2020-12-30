Callahan officially announced his retirement on social media Wednesday.
Callahan's retirement was more of a formality after he spent the entire 2019-20 campaign on long-term injured reserve. Over the course of his 13-year NHL career, the winger racked up 186 goals and 200 helpers in 757 appearances for the Rangers and Lightning, adding another 39 points in 121 postseason contests.
