Senators' Ryan Callahan: Remains in quasi-retirement
Callahan remains on long-term injured reserve, with his contract set to end in July.
Callahan's contract is on Ottawa's books simply to help the team reach the salary floor, and he'll likely announce his retirement on July 1, the day his deal ends. The fact that his Twitter handle still says he's "#24 for the Tampa Bay Lightning" despite being traded to Ottawa four months ago is a pretty blatant sign that he's never going to play in the NHL again.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Callahan: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Career may be over•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Potential buyout candidate•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back to work Sunday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Slated to sit Game 2•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Not looking good for Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.