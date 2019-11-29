Senators' Ryan Callahan: Remains in quasi-retirement

Callahan remains on long-term injured reserve, with his contract set to end in July.

Callahan's contract is on Ottawa's books simply to help the team reach the salary floor, and he'll likely announce his retirement on July 1, the day his deal ends. The fact that his Twitter handle still says he's "#24 for the Tampa Bay Lightning" despite being traded to Ottawa four months ago is a pretty blatant sign that he's never going to play in the NHL again.