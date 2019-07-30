Senators' Ryan Callahan: Traded to Ottawa

The Lightning traded Callahan (back) and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Senators in exchange for Mike Condon and a 2020 sixth-round pick Tuesday.

This is nothing more than a salary dump for Tampa Bay. Callahan's playing career has almost certainly come to an end due to a degenerative disc disease of his lumbar spine, so the Senators will simply place him on long-term injured reserve once the regular season gets underway. The veteran forward still has one year remaining on his contract, so he likely won't officially announce his retirement until it expires.