Tuch (lower body) will be out of action for seven-to-10 days, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tuch was injured in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nashville. He has racked up eight goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 12 hits in 22 outings this season. Tuch will be replaced in the lineup by Tage Thompson (upper body), who is ready to return from a nine-game absence.