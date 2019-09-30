Sabres' Casey Nelson: Packs bags for AHL
Nelson was waived by the Sabres for the purpose of reassignment Monday.
The Sabres added solid right-handed blueliners Henri Jokiharju and Colin Miller via trade this summer, which gave Nelson little margin for error during the preseason, and he couldn't crack the big club for Opening Night. Nelson posted just six points in 38 NHL games last year, but he was solid defensively with a 52.3 Corsi For percentage. If he's not claimed off waivers, Nelson will start the season with AHL Rochester.
