Sabres' Casey Nelson: Will play Monday
Nelson is in the lineup Monday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Nelson has spent most of the season dealing with an upper-body injury, and he hasn't played since Dec. 4. Now he's healthy, and also Nathan Beaulieu has been traded. That gives Nelson opportunity to earn his first playing time in 2019.
