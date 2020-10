Nelson inked a one-year, $700,000 pact with Buffalo on Thursday.

Nelson spent the entire 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Rochester in which he recorded four goals, eight helpers and 10 PIM. the 28-year-old blueliner should have a chance at securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night, though it wouldn't come as a shock for him to end up back with the Americans.