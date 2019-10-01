Sabres' Casey Nelson: Clears waivers
Nelson cleared waivers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Nelson was the casualty of an Buffalo upgrading their defense over the offseason. He appeared in 38 games for the Sabres last year, collecting one goal and five assists. The 27-year-old will head to AHL Rochester, and will surely see time with the big club later in the campaign.
