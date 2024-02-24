Bryson provided an assist that held up as the game-winner in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bryson danced around the blue line and fed Connor Clifton for his partner's first goal with the Sabres. The former continues to hold down the fort while Owen Power (hand) remains on injured reserve, with Bryson's running total consisting of three assists, five hits and 14 blocked shots through 11 games. At least in terms of assists and points, the 26-year-old has that same output with AHL Rochester this season.