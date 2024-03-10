Bryson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Oilers.

With Buffalo down 2-1 midway through the third period, Bryson scooped up a loose puck in the Edmonton end and flipped it toward the net through traffic hoping for a tip-in. Instead, it glanced off Stuart Skinner's shoulder and into the cage. Bryson has played only 19 NHL games this season and had exactly one goal in each of his first three campaigns for the Sabres, so it's unlikely he'll be adding to his total any time soon.