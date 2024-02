Bryson picked up two assists while adding two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old blueliner collected his first points in six NHL games this season, getting a regular shift with Owen Power (hand) sidelined. Bryson hasn't shown much offensive upside as a pro -- his best season in the AHL came in 2019-20, when he scored four goals and 27 points in 61 games for Rochester -- and he's unlikely to make much fantasy impact in an expanded role.