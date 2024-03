Bryson recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Bryson was involved in both of Buffalo's second-period goals, setting up John-Jason Peterka's tally early in the frame before adding a second assist on a Connor Clifton marker. It's just the second multi-point game this season for Bryson, who had one point (an assist) in seven games prior to Wednesday. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner has eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 27 games in a bottom-pairing role.