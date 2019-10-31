Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Upgraded to day-to-day

Vesey (upper body) has been upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day but won't play Friday against the Capitals, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Vesey is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Once he's cleared to play, the 26-year-old American, who's notched two assists in 11 games this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role.