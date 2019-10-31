Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Upgraded to day-to-day
Vesey (upper body) has been upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day but won't play Friday against the Capitals, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Vesey is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Once he's cleared to play, the 26-year-old American, who's notched two assists in 11 games this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Evaluated on week-to-week basis•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Unavailable against Red Wings•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Dealing with injury•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Helpers in two straight games•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Finally on scoresheet•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Still searching for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.