Sabres' Josh Gorges: Skates Tuesday
Gorges (lower body) took part in morning skate and could be ready for Friday's game against the Panthers, but has effectively been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Gorges will thus miss his eighth game in a row as a result of the ailment but appears close to a return now. The Sabres could really use his help too, as the team is currently down to its 11th defenseman and has been struggling mightily of late.
