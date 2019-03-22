Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Dealing with upper-body injury
Hunwick (upper body) is day-to-day and will not play Saturday against Montreal, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hunwick has struggled with injury all throughout the season, though he's been able to play in five games in March, logging one point, three shots on goal and four blocked shots while averaging 16:10 of ice time per game. Buffalo has six other blueliners to look to for depth, so a recall may not be necessary.
