The Sabres on Tuesday moved Hunwick (neck) to AHL Rochester, where he will play at least a game or two for conditioning purposes, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hunwick is still awaiting his 2018 Sabres debut, with the light now appearing at the end of the tunnel. While he was initially expected to be sidelined through the Christmas break, the blueliner has seemingly fast-tracked his timetable for return and could be slated for NHL action within the next week or two. Even when healthy, the veteran defenseman isn't guaranteed to see consistent ice time.