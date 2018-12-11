Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Sent out on conditioning stint
The Sabres on Tuesday moved Hunwick (neck) to AHL Rochester, where he will play at least a game or two for conditioning purposes, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hunwick is still awaiting his 2018 Sabres debut, with the light now appearing at the end of the tunnel. While he was initially expected to be sidelined through the Christmas break, the blueliner has seemingly fast-tracked his timetable for return and could be slated for NHL action within the next week or two. Even when healthy, the veteran defenseman isn't guaranteed to see consistent ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...