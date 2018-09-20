Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Won't be available Opening Night
Hunwick (neck) is expected to be out for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 4, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Hunwick was already determined to be out indefinitely, but the news that he will miss Opening Night and beyond certainly doesn't bode well for his long-term outlook. With the veteran sidelined, Zach Bogosian and Jake McCabe should round out the third pairing for the Sabres.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...