Hunwick (neck) is expected to be out for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 4, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Hunwick was already determined to be out indefinitely, but the news that he will miss Opening Night and beyond certainly doesn't bode well for his long-term outlook. With the veteran sidelined, Zach Bogosian and Jake McCabe should round out the third pairing for the Sabres.