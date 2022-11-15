Samuelsson (lower body) continues skating as he aims to rejoin the Sabres in two weeks, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Samuelsson has been on the IR since Oct. 22 with a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old blueliner was scoreless in five contests this season, logging 11 hits and 11 blocked shots, after posting 10 assists in 42 games in 2021-22.