Samuelsson (shoulder) has been cleared to resume skating, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.

Samuelsson had a goal, seven points, 26 PIM, 106 hits and 86 blocks in 41 outings in 2023-24. He underwent shoulder surgery and consequently didn't play past Jan. 23. The 24-year-old hopes to adjust his offseason training to minimize the chances of future injuries. Provided he's healthy for next season, Samuelsson will be a candidate to serve in a top-four capacity, although the acquisition of Bowen Byram from Colorado in March might push him down to the third pairing.