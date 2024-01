Samuelsson (upper body) is expected to be a game-time call Saturday versus the Lightning, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson missed the Sabres' last two contests after suffering an injury Jan. 13 against Vancouer. The 23-year-old blueliner has a goal, seven points and a plus-3 rating through 39 games this year. Samuelsson is expected to return to a top-pairing role alongside Rasmus Dahlin when healthy.