Samuelsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Erik Johnson (upper body) was activated from the IR list. The Sabres announced Sunday that Samuelsson would undergo season-ending surgery for an upper-body issue. The 23-year-old blueliner produced seven points, 44 shots on goal, 86 blocked shots and 83 hits over 41 games during the 2023-24 campaign.