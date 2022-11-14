Samuelsson (lower body) has been making progress in rehab skates, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson is expected to start skating with his teammates again at some point this week. He hasn't played since Oct. 22 due to a lower-body issue.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Out multiple weeks•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Lands on IR•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Good to go•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Sustains injury late Thursday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Inks seven-year extension•