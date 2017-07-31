Beaulieu agreed to a two-year deal with the Sabres on Monday.

Initially, it appeared Beaulieu and the Sabres were heading toward arbitration, but the two sides came to terms on a deal that will pay Beaulieu $4.8 million over the next two seasons. The defenseman spent last season with the Canadiens, for whom he tallied four goals and 24 assists in 74 games, all career highs. Beaulieu is expected to play a top-four role for the Sabres this coming season, and if he can replicate last year's success it's a great value deal. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract, which will give the Sabres some leverage in their next contract negotiation.

