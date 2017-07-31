Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Sabres
Beaulieu agreed to a two-year deal with the Sabres on Monday.
Initially, it appeared Beaulieu and the Sabres were heading toward arbitration, but the two sides came to terms on a deal that will pay Beaulieu $4.8 million over the next two seasons. The defenseman spent last season with the Canadiens, for whom he tallied four goals and 24 assists in 74 games, all career highs. Beaulieu is expected to play a top-four role for the Sabres this coming season, and if he can replicate last year's success it's a great value deal. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract, which will give the Sabres some leverage in their next contract negotiation.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Heading for arbitration•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Awaits contract extension•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Made unavailable for expansion draft•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Acquired by Sabres•
-
Canadiens' Nathan Beaulieu: Leads from behind Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Nathan Beaulieu: Out of Thursday's mix•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...