Ristolainen tallied two assists with two PIM and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Ristolainen came into the night without a point in his previous eight games, but he put that to bed with an assist on Tage Thompson's power-play goal in the second period. Ristolainen also had the lone assist on Sam Reinhart's goal-ahead tally late in the final frame. The 26-year-old defenseman has 16 points in 46 games on the season.