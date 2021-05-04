Ristolainen tallied two assists with two PIM and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Ristolainen came into the night without a point in his previous eight games, but he put that to bed with an assist on Tage Thompson's power-play goal in the second period. Ristolainen also had the lone assist on Sam Reinhart's goal-ahead tally late in the final frame. The 26-year-old defenseman has 16 points in 46 games on the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two helpers in losing effort•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Herculean effort Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Struggling to find offense•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Back in action Saturday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Making progress in recovery•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not expected back soon•