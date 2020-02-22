Ristolainen picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

He helped set up both of Jack Eichel's strikes, including the eventual game-winner in the first period. Ristolainen has a four-game point streak going during which he has six points (all assists), and he remains on pace for his fifth straight 40-point campaign with five goals and 31 points through 61 games.