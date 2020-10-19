Fogarty secured a one-year, $700,000 contract with Buffalo on Monday.
Fogarty played in seven games for the Rangers last season in which he registered four hits, two shots and a minus-1 rating. The 26-year-old center figures to compete alongside the likes of Tobias Rieder and Zemgus Girgensons for a spot on the 23-man roster. Even if Fogarty does make the Opening Night roster, he may have to still settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.
