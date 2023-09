Maenalanen failed his physical and was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Avalanche on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Maenalanen's release comes at a rough time for the player. The 29-year-old had 10 points in 64 games with the Jets last season, his first NHL action in four years. He could still get another PTO to attend another team's camp, but his NHL future has to be in doubt at this point.