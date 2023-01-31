Maenalanen provided a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Maenalanen helped out on both of Josh Morrissey's goals in the third period. This was Maenalanen's third multi-point effort of the campaign, and it was his first scoring contribution in 11 games since he returned from an upper-body injury in mid-January. The 28-year-old has four goals and four helpers through 36 contests, matching his total from his only other NHL campaign when he did the same in 34 games for the Hurricanes in 2018-19. The Finn has added 41 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-3 rating this season.