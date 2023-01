Maenalanen (upper body) will play Thursday against Buffalo, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Although Maenalanen was activated off the injured reserve list Thursday, he wasn't initially expected to be in the lineup versus the Sabres. Morgan Barron is unavailable because of an illness though, which might be why Maenalanen is playing. The 28-year-old has four goals and six points in 25 games this season.