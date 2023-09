Maenalanen signed a professional tryout agreement with Colorado on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Maenalanen returned to the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign after three years of overseas hockey in Russia and Finland. He tallied four goals and 10 points while averaging 10:20 of ice time with the Jets in his first NHL action since his 2018-19 rookie campaign. The 29-year-old winger will compete for a bottom-line role in camp.