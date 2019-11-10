Nilsson will tend the road twine in Monday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson has been a rallying force for the Senators lately with three straight wins -- including one against the Hurricanes on Saturday -- and a combined five goals against in that span. Fantasy owners may want to run with the 29-year-old while he's hot, as he has a .930 save percentage on the season.