Senators' Anders Nilsson: Pulls off upset of Bruins
Nilsson made 38 saves on 40 shots in a 5-2 win over the Bruins on Monday.
A win was probably not the prediction for Nilsson in this contest, but he silenced the doubters with a strong performance. He snapped a personal four-game losing streak to improve to 8-8-1 with a 3.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 17 games this season. Nilsson will likely see a majority of the starts with Craig Anderson (lower body) unavailable.
