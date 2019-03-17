Senators' Anders Nilsson: Third win in last four games
Nilsson made 35 saves in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Nilsson has had two massive, back-to-back wins over the Blues and now the Buds. And he has won three of his last four, allowing just seven goals in that span. Nilsson is officially hot. Take advantage.
