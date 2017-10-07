Play

Harpur was listed on the Senators' third defenseman pairing with Fredrik Claesson for Saturday's game with Detroit.

Harpur flashed offensive upside in the AHL last year with 27 points through 63 games, but he's produced just a single assist through 11 NHL outings. His fantasy value is limited until he proves he can stick in the lineup and mark the scoresheet consistently at the highest level.

