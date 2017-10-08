Harpur (upper body) left Saturday's game against the Red Wings and won't return.

Harpur has only played in 11 NHL games before his season debut Saturday, and he has just one assist to show for it. The 22-year-old defenseman will have his next opportunity to play Tuesday in Vancouver as long as he's healthy. If he's not healthy, expect the Senators to call up a blueliner for their trip to western Canada.