The Senators placed Coburn on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, Coburn will almost certainly be assigned to Ottawa's taxi squad. The 35-year-old blueliner has picked up one assist while posting a minus-5 rating through eight games this campaign.
