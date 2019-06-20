Ceci was given a qualifying offer by the Senators on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ceci is the biggest fish in the Senators' restricted free agent pool and would earn $4.3 million under the terms of his qualifying offer. After putting up seven goals, 19 assists and 132 shots this season, ithe team should want to lock him up for longer term. The move is likely precautionary in order to avoid losing the blueliner in free agency while the two sides work out a more permanent deal.