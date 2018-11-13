Senators' Colin White: Questionable against Detroit
Coach Guy Boucher is hopeful White (undisclosed) will be able to play Thursday against the Red Wings, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The good news is White's injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but his status for Thursday's contest is still up in the air at this juncture. Another update on the 21-year-old pivot's condition should surface following Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...