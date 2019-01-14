Senators' Darren Archibald: Demoted to minors
Archibald was sent down to AHL Belleville on Monday.
With Matt Duchene (personal) back with the team, Archibald was the odd man out in the forward corps. Still, the Sens don't have any extra depth up front, so the 28-year-old could find himself making his way back to Ottawa prior to Wednesday's clash with Colorado.
