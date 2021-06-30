Stepan will be an unrestricted free agent after a season in which he played just 20 games before shoulder surgery ended his season.

With just six points on the season, Stepan could be a buy-low candidate in deeper leagues, if he's in the right situation. Stepan had to adjust to being a father as well as being on a new team in 2020-21, and more stability could lead to him getting his career back on track. But with a cap hit of $6.5 million this past year and Stepan wanting to be closer to his Arizona home, he probably won't be back with the Senators in 2021-22.