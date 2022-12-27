Heatherington was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Heatherington was paired with Nick Holden during Tuesday's morning skate, so it appears as though he will play against Boston. He posted two hits and one block in 11:28 of ice time versus Washington on Dec. 22 during his NHL season debut.
