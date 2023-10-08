site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Returns to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Heatherington figures to offer defensive depth for Ottawa throughout 2023-24, but he'll likely spend most of the year in the minors. He was called up for the Senators' preseason finale Saturday.
