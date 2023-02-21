Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Heatherington was a healthy scratch Monday against Boston and hasn't played in an NHL game since Dec. 29. The 27-year-old has been held without a point in three games with Ottawa this season.
More News
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Up with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Belleville bound•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Called up•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent down Thursday•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent down Tuesday•